Fights and thefts ‘break out’ as dancers compete in £2.3m Stripper Bowl

Record label Quality Control’s second annual Stripper Bowl was held in Miami last weekend to coincide with the NFL’s Super Bowl

There were reports of fights and thefts as dancers competed for piles of cash in last weekend’s “Stripper Bowl” in Miami.

During record label Quality Control’s second annual Stripper Bowl, floors of strip clubs were flooded with countless single-dollar notes, one photo showing the cash rising to an ankle-deep level.

Held on the same weekend as the NFL’s Super Bowl, last year’s Stripper Bowl reportedly brought in more than $3million for the dancers.

Reports last year said the money was split up amongst 25 girls equally, which came down to about $120K a girl.

But at this year’s event videos circulated on social media of dancers fighting, others showing attendees trying to steal the loose money.

QC CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas responded to the controversy on Instagram, denying the claims and saying the situation was out of his control.

“To all the dancers that were at the party last night, please understand we that don’t own clubs or venues. We don’t control or make the rules of how many girls dance, who split or pay out, how much money get stolen,” Thomas wrote.

“I personally know a lot of money was thrown between our camp and you all know this. We don’t do contracts with dancers.

“Sorry for any confusion that went on but that’s out of our control.”

Dancers were reportedly also asked to sign a waiver saying they wouldn’t be paid from the money on the floor, that they weren’t allowed to pick money up off the floor or bare any nudity during the event.

Meanwhile in the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs won their first title in 50 years on Sunday as Patrick Mahomes worked late miracles to land the killer blow by a matter of inches in a 31-20 win for the Chiefs.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez also sent fans into a frenzy with their raunchy halftime Super Bowl show.