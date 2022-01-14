Figment is a Disney character who appears in several Disney films.

What is the story behind the Disney character Figment?

On March 5, 1983, the first Journey Into Imagination attraction opened at Epcot’s FutureWorld, introducing visitors to Dreamfinder and Figment.

Dreamfinder then took tourists through the Dreamport, a place where the two experimented with new ideas in the arts, literature, technology, and other fields.

Figment is the mascot of Walt Disney World Resort’s Epcot theme park’s Imagination! Pavilion.

He’s a small purple dragon who wears a yellow sweater on occasion and appears on a variety of Epcot merchandise.

Figment has appeared in two Marvel Comics’ Disney Kingdoms brand comic book series as well as a series of Epcot Educational Media short videos for schools.

Figment, Dreamfinder’s dragon companion, was created from ideas and sparks of inspiration gathered during his travels through the Realms of Imagination.

When Figment boards Dreamfinder’s airship, he immediately starts making a list of things he wants to buy and use to make new things, quickly filling the ship’s idea bag and setting off on a journey to the Dreamport.

The theories of Figment and Dreamfinder are then put into practice in the fields of art, literature, theater, science, and film.

The Walt Disney World Resort’s Epcot theme park is located in Bay Lake, Florida.

Through its Parks, Experiences, and Products division, the Walt Disney Company owns and operates it.

After Magic Kingdom Park, the park was renamed EPCOT Center and opened on October 1, 1982.

It was inspired by Walt Disney’s unrealized vision.

Epcot, which spans 305 acres and is more than twice the size of Magic Kingdom Park, is the largest theme park in the world.

At the moment, there are 12 Walt Disney World parks around the world.

These are the ones:

There are nine Disney resorts around the world, including the Disney Paris Resort in France, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort in Florida, and Disneyland Resort in California, in addition to the parks.

