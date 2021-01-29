Fiji announces new curfew hours as possible tropical cyclone moves closer

SUVA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Fiji announced on Friday night new curfew hours over a possible tropical cyclone moving towards the island nation.

According to Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office, the decision came following a meeting held with Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, and this is for the safety of Fijians and to ensure the state of preparedness.

To ensure those residents in the western and other parts of the country are well prepared for the current weather situation to worsen, the curfew for the western part of the nation will begin at 12:00 p.m. local time on Saturday until 4:00 a.m. local time on Monday while the curfew for the eastern, central and northern parts of the nation will begin from 4:00 p.m. local time on Saturday until 4:00 a.m. local time on Monday.

To deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Fiji still maintains a nationwide curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. local time every day since March 30, 2020.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said that the tropical depression of concern is expected to further develop into a tropical cyclone that is likely to be named tropical cyclone Ana by Saturday morning.

The National Disaster Management Office has urged Fijians to store enough water and food, and move to safe places such as evacuation centers set up by the government.

Currently, more than 2,000 people are sheltered in 56 evacuation centers across the nation.

As a precautionary measure, all schools in Fiji closed on Friday while all maritime transport has been suspended from 6:00 p.m. local time on Friday.

Last December, tropical cyclone Yasa hit Fiji, killing four people and causing extensive damage to houses and schools, especially in the northern part of the nation.

The tropical cyclone season in the South Pacific region runs between November and April every year and Fiji was predicted to experience up to three tropical cyclones during the current season. Enditem