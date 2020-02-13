Infosurhoy

Fiji FM calls for setting up disaster relief sub-regional response team

0
By on News

SUVA, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Fiji’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Inia Seruiratu on Wednesday called on other Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) foreign ministers to prioritize establishing a sub-regional response team for humanitarian and disaster relief response.

Speaking at the MSG Foreign Ministers Meeting in Suva on Wednesday, Seruiratu said Fiji is working with Australia and a range of partners on the redevelopment of a camp in Nadi, Fiji’s third largest city as a center for peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

According to a statement from the Department of Information, Seruiratu said regular occurrence of natural disasters in the region has come at a heavy cost to its people, infrastructure and health systems.

He said he was proud of the individual efforts of MSG members in mobilizing support for Australia in a timely manner to respond to bushfires recently and that a lot was achieved.

He said the capacity to pull together the sub-regional response team for humanitarian and disaster relief response is well within reach and should be prioritized.

The MSG Foreign Ministers Meeting ended on Wednesday.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply