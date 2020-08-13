Fiji launches FIJI50 logo in celebration of 50 years of independence

SUVA, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — The Fijian government launched on Thursday the “FIJI50” logo in celebration of 50 years of the island nation’s independence.

According to a government statement on Thursday, the “FIJI50” logo will be made available completely free to businesses and organisations who wish to co-brand the logo on their products, services and channels.

Fijian President Jioji Konrote said on Thursday that this year, Fiji celebrates more than a half-century of its independence and the resilience of its people to overcome challenges of any scale as its 50th anniversary of independence has arrived alongside the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of a usual large-scale launch event, the government is looking to its partners in the private sector and civil society to help carry the FIJI50 logo as widely as possible, he added.

The FIJI50 logo carries an unbroken circle of striking Fiji blue, representing a young, modern, and forwardfacing vision of Fiji’s potential as Fiji embraces the next 50 years and beyond. It not only symbolizes Fiji’s proud past, but a future filled with hope, innovation, growth and prosperity.

As an island nation in the South Pacific region, Fiji, which has a population of about 900,000, gained its independence from Britain in 1970. Enditem