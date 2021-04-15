Fiji participates in WHO-led global diabetes program

SUVA, April 15 (Xinhua) — Fiji has joined the Global Diabetes Compact, an new initiative launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) aiming to boost worldwide efforts to prevent diabetes and bring treatment to all who need it, according to a Fijian government news release on Thursday.

According to the release, the WHO program launched on Wednesday provides opportunities to strengthen partnerships between governments and non-governmental organizations to support countries in mobilizing resources and accelerating structural transformations for diabetes care.

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said at the launch of the program through a virtual platform that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes are the greatest health problem in the Pacific region.

He said that the number of Fijian people who suffer from diabetes is well above the global average. In Fiji, around 15 percent of the population are diagnosed with a type of diabetes.

Fiji suffers an annual loss of over 400 million Fijian dollars (around 195.4 million U.S. dollars) in productivity due to NCDs, he said, adding that Fiji equipped health facilities to offer better and affordable healthcare to diabetics and others with NCDs and the government helped Fijians through access to better information, outdoor recreation, and more nutritious food. Enditem