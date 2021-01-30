Fiji prepares for tropical cyclone Ana

SUVA, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Fiji is preparing for the arrival of tropical cyclone Ana which is expected to bring more heavy rain and damaging winds to the island nation.

According to the Nadi Weather Office on Saturday, the eye of tropical cyclone Ana is expected to be located closer to the Yasawa islands in the western part of Fiji, and approach Fiji’s main island of Viti Levu early on Sunday as a category 1 cyclone.

Tropical cyclone Ana is likely to make landfall over Ra, one of the 14 provinces in the western part of Fiji around Sunday then continue to move over Viti Levu and track close to Kadavu, the fourth largest island in Fiji around Monday morning.

On Saturday, the system was located 200 km northwest of Nadi, Fiji’s third largest city on Saturday, the office said, adding that they received reports from the ground that strong winds are already being experienced in Yasawa islands.

In Vanua Levu, Fiji’s second largest island and also in the northern part of the nation, torrential rainfall and strong winds have caused a power outage in the greater area of Labasa, capital of Vanua Levu.

Fijians have been advised to prepare for more widespread heavy rain and flooding as winds of up to 65 km per hour with momentary gusts of up to 90 km per hour hits the country.

The strong winds have the potential to destroy weak structures, disrupt electrical power distribution and communication services. It can also cause severe damage to crops and vegetation. There is an increased risk of landslides, flash flooding of low lying areas and flooding of streams and rivers as the ground is already saturated.

Tropical cyclone Ana can also bring high waves of possibly more than 6 meters to the coastal areas of the islands such such Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas and small streams near major rivers of Fiji. There is also a heavy rain warning for the whole of Fiji.

In a related development, the nationwide curfew hours have reverted to the daily 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. local time on Saturday after a shift in the projected path of tropical cyclone Ana.

Currently, thousands of Fijians have moved to evacuation centers across the nation.

Last December, tropical cyclone Yasa hit Fiji, killing four people and causing extensive damage to houses and schools, especially in the northern part of the island nation.

The tropical cyclone season in the South Pacific region runs between November and April every year and Fiji was predicted to experience up to three tropical cyclones during the current season. Enditem