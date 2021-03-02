Fiji receives 22,000 COVID-19 test kits from UNICEF

SUVA, March 1 (Xinhua) — Fiji received a total of 22,000 GeneXpert test kits on Monday from the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as part of the Fijian government’s efforts to boost the island nation’s testing capacity of COVID-19.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), Fiji’s Minister for Health Ifereimi Waqainabete said on Monday that the new test kits, valued at around 900,000 Fijian dollars (about 441,270 U.S. dollars), will strengthen the nation’s capacity to screen samples at the borders and the high-risk community as well.

The minister said this form of testing is much faster as it will only take 45 minutes to get the results.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s Ministry of Health said on Monday that a total of 30,607 laboratory tests have been conducted in Fiji, with a daily average of 209 tests per day over the last seven days, and a weekly average of 1,162 tests per week over the last two weeks.

The ministry said they hope to continue testing vigorously to ensure the island nation maintain its COVID contained status as it awaits the beginning of vaccinations locally.

Fiji has had 59 cases in total, with 54 recoveries and two deaths since its first case was reported on March 19 last year. The last 41 cases have been international travel associated cases detected in border quarantine.

Currently, there are 766 people who have recently arrived from overseas undergoing mandatory 14 day quarantine in government supervised border quarantine facilities.

Fiji still maintains a strict travel restriction to date for foreign visitors alongside a nationwide curfew effective from March 30 last year. Enditem