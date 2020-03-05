Fiji records over 6,000 school bullying cases in 2019

SUVA, March 5 (Xinhua) — Schools in Fiji’s capital Suva recorded over 1,280 cases of bullying out of the more than 6,000 cases in the island nation in 2019 alone, according to the report from National Substance Abuse Advisory Council.

The report said Suva has the highest rate of bullying in schools, compared to other parts of the country.

Counsellor Selina Kuruleca said bullying has become a major issue especially in boarding schools and it’s time to take urgent actions.

With over 6,000 cases of bullying recorded in schools, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) on Thursday, Kuruleca said children should learn to stand up and talk about the issue.

She has urged relevant stakeholders such as non-government organizations, religious organizations and policymakers to review their solutions on school violence.

She made the comment after a video of the brutal beating of a student at a prominent school started to circulate on social media. The 3-minute video shows a group of students taking turns to beat another student with a piece of timber.

The victim was crying when his attackers taunted him, beat his buttocks and head repeatedly.

Fijian police said the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been directed to promptly investigate the video, adding that it is seriously concerned about this incident and the CID team is now working to gather more details.