Fiji reports one new border quarantine case of COVID-19

SUVA, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Fiji reported on Thursday one new border quarantine case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of such virus in the island nation to 10 since July 6.

Fiji’s Ministry of Health Acting Permanent Secretary James Fong confirmed the new COVID-19 case on Thursday, saying that the patient is a 61-year-old male Fijian citizen who had travelled from Sacramento in the United State, transiting through Auckland, a city in New Zealand, and arriving in Nadi, Fiji’s third largest city, on a flight on August 6 this year.

The man, who tested positive for COVID-19 after developing mild symptoms in a government-designated border quarantine facility in Nadi, has been admitted to the isolation facility at Nadi hospital and is in stable condition.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the island nation since the first case was recorded in March to 28. Ten have been border quarantine cases reported since July 6 this year.

Fong said that as announced in July there was one death in Fiji, and two have since recovered, leaving seven active border quarantine cases now.

Fiji reported its first COVID-19 death on July 31 this year. The patient was a 66-year-old Fijian man who had a history of cardiac problems and returned from India early July.

Fong confirmed that all active cases in Fiji are currently in stable condition and will be discharged in accordance with the current Ministry of Health COVID-19 case discharge protocols.

He also stressed that as long as Fiji’s border quarantine and infection prevention control protocols are upheld there is no risk to the Fijian public from this new border quarantine case. Enditem