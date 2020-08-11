Fiji sets up one-stop-shop for humanitarian response to COVID-19

SUVA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — A one-stop-shop center for humanitarian response was set up in Nadi, Fiji’s third largest city on Tuesday to help families facing problems resulted by COVID-19.

The center will be distributing food rations, seedlings, facilitating training and providing counselling and certain legal services to those impacted by COVID-19.

It’s an initiative by Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam, Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development (FRIEND), Fiji Women’s Crisis Center (FWCC)and the Civil Society Organizations (CSO) Alliance for COVID-19 Humanitarian Response.

The center will coordinate and streamline humanitarian support for different families and communities impacted by the pandemic.

At the opening, FRIEND Director Sashi Kiran emphasized the importance of collaboration to assist targeted communities.

Kiran said the location of the center in the western side of Viti Levu, Fiji’s main island was due to a large number of requests for food and other services from families.

TISI Sangam General Secretary Damend Gounder acknowledged the support from CSO Alliance members and reiterated the urgency of long term preparation for times ahead. Enditem