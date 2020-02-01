Fiji steps up on service delivery by government ministries

SUVA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Quality service delivery is a requirement for all government ministries in Fiji to improve on their services, a Fijian government minister said on Wednesday.

Fiji’s Employment Minister Parveen Kumar made this comment while launching the ministry’s customer charter and toll-free line on Wednesday.

The new call censer will enable the Employment Ministry to receive requests, complaints, enquiries and feedback from customers.

Kumar said doing justice to customers was essential in driving continuous growth of Fiji’s economy which has increasingly become service-oriented.

He said this new initiative will enable the ministry to improve its customer relations, especially efficient delivery of services, as committed in their customer charter.

This achievement will greatly contribute to facilitating processes and enhancing the ministry’s role in employment.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Officer Kameli Batiweti has urged employers in the island nation to adopt the new strategy to boost customer service delivery in the country.