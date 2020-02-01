Fiji to plant more trees to deal with climate change

SUVA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Fiji has increased its target to plant 30 million trees in 15 years to combat the effects of climate change.

According to a press statement by the Department of Information on Wednesday, Fiji’s Minister for Forestry Osea Naiqamu on Tuesday urged villagers in the island nation to plant more trees to benefit the future generation.

Speaking at a consultation on the 30 million trees in 15 years initiative, Naiqamu said the Fijian government has increased its tree planting target from 4 million trees in four years to 30 million trees in 15 years.

Naiqama said they will begin with a target of planting 2 million trees this year.

He also urged villagers to plant trees that can be traded for money in the long run so it would benefit them.

Fiji has set an emission reduction target to cut 2.5 million tons of carbon-dioxide over the next five years.