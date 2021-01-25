Fijian minister says battle against COVID-19 not over

SUVA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — The battle against COVID-19 in the South Pacific island nation of Fiji is not over, said Minister for Health Ifereimi Waqainabete on Monday.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), he urged Fijian health professionals to do their groundwork, re-profile communities and identify the most vulnerable to register them for the COVID-19 vaccination process.

The minister had said earlier that this is the year of vaccinations for Fijians, but not all Fijians will get vaccinated at once because the process will be similar to the measles immunization program.

The priority group in phase one will include frontline workers and people aged 60 years and above.

According to the minister, they have completed the training of the staff that will be carrying out the groundwork and they will start the registration process to ensure the right people get vaccinated.

Fiji, an island nation with a population of around 900,000, reported a week ago two new imported COVID-19 cases, with no active cases currently.

The island nation has had 55 COVID-19 cases in total since its first case was reported on March 19 last year, with 53 recoveries and two deaths. The last 37 COVID-19 cases have been imported cases. Enditem