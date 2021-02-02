Fijian schools to remain closed as evacuation centers keep open

SUVA, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Fiji’s Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts said on Tuesday that all schools nationwide will remain closed this week and will reopen on Feb. 8.

A total of 406 evacuation centers still remain active across the country, out of which 132 are schools.

About 14,322 people are still taking shelter due to damages sustained to their homes brought by tropical cyclone Ana over the weekend.

The Minister for Education Rosy Akbar said many teachers are also affected by water and electricity disruptions and most of them are helping their families to clean up and bring normalcy in their lives.

School heads and managements are requested to ensure schools are prepared well before students and teachers return to school next week.

The Ministry is still conducting a damage assessment survey to ascertain the levels of damage sustained by tropical cyclone Ana as many were still recovering and rebuilding due to tropical cyclone Yasa last December.

Meanwhile, Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has started his tour in areas affected by tropical cyclone Ana.

Bainimarama’s first visit was to Naitasiri, one of the 14 provinces on Viti Levu, the main island that has been badly affected by floodwaters and is the main point of entry to Nausori Town and Suva, the capital of Fiji.

He has reassured Fijians who are badly affected that help is on the way.

Last December, tropical cyclone Yasa hit Fiji, killing four people and causing extensive damage to houses and schools, especially in the northern part of the island nation.

The tropical cyclone season in the South Pacific region runs between November and April every year and Fiji was predicted to experience up to three tropical cyclones during the current season. Enditem