Fiji’s first Satellite Community WIFI launched

SUVA, March 3 (Xinhua) — Fiji’s first-ever Satellite Community WIFI was on Wednesday launched in Nakavika village, Namosi province, pioneering the innovation of broadband services in the Pacific island country.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), 61 households in Nakavika village, about 57 km west of the capital city Suva, now have Internet connectivity after Vodafone Fiji launched their community wifi on Wednesday.

Vodafone Chief Marketing Officer Rajnesh Prasad said that the Satellite Community WIFI is a drive for innovation and equal connectivity, breaking barriers of locality.

He added that amid COVID-19, people may be socially distanced, however, the new service makes them socially engaged.

Namosi Provincial Administrator Laisenia Tui said that they have waited too long for such services to allow them to engage outside of their community.

Vodafone Fiji said that they have received requests from other communities for installation of the Satellite Community WIFI.

With a population of around 900,000, Fiji’s connection to the Internet is good in some places, but patchy in some of the more remote islands or no service at all. Over the past years, Fiji has taken measures to make more people access internet service. Enditem