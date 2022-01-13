Film crews from Glasgow are expected to film scenes at St Peter’s Seminary in Cardross.

Film crews for Batgirl are expected to film scenes at Cardross’ iconic St Peter’s Seminary.

Over the next few weeks and months, filming will take place in locations such as Glasgow Cross and the Trongate, with the council confirming that George Square, Glassford Street, and St Andrew’s Street will also be open to film crews.

After Batgirl Production Designer Christopher Glass visited the former Roman Catholic seminary prior to filming on the blockbuster, rumors that film crews might be heading there surfaced.

According to Glasgow Live, the Kilmahew Education Trust, which owns the former Roman Catholic seminary, “can neither confirm nor deny rumours about specific productions.”

They did, however, reveal that during the covid pandemic, they did a “Live recce” for a major Hollywood film studio.

Due to the inability of Hollywood film executives to visit the UK, the Trust set up a live satellite feed and broadcasted a live feed of the Seminary Complex to the production team, who logged in from all over the world.

The Kilmahew Estate Trust also confirmed that they have held talks with several Hollywood production companies as well as a UK-based production company backed by US funds, with the goal of filming on the estate in 2022.

