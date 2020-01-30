Film director Tim Burton is warned he must protect trees in grounds of his £11m Hampstead Heath home

Film director Tim Burton has been warned that he needs to protect trees during renovations to his multi-million-pound mansion.

The 61-year-old – formerly married to actress Helena Bonham Carter – is currently giving his £11million Edwardian mansion an extensive renovation less than a year after buying it.

But before work can start on the main parts of the property, the council has asked him to put in measures to protect several large trees that overhang from his neighbour’s property.

Under the plans, Burton is set to demolish a two-storey side extension and replace it with ‘a caretaker’s flat’.

The director – whose films include Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas – is also set to replace a conservatory.

He is installing a new grand spiral staircase between the ground and first floors of the property, taking down and rebuilding the property chimney stacks and building a new garden wall.

Burton is also carrying out essential repairs to weather damaged brickwork and replacing all windows after discovering that some of them had broken panes.

His planning agent said there was a ‘potential zone of interaction between operatives and branches’ from a nearby beech tree.

Planning documents note that the tree ‘overhangs’ from his neighbours property and could affect the building work.

Burton bought the five-bedroom house in November 2018 from actor Tom Conti after it was on the market for three years.

The 6,649 sq ft home has a double-height ballroom with a minstrels’ gallery, home cinema, large gardens, a library and a roof terrace with views over Hampstead Heath, north London.

It also boasts a dressing room, a study and a room dedicated to games and dancing

Originally listed at £17.5million three years ago, the five-bedroom house was reduced in price by £6.5million.

Conti, 77, has blamed ‘immoral’ rates of stamp duty for his struggle to sell the property at the original asking price.

Burton’s plans were lodged in July and approved by planning chiefs last month.

In planning documents, Daniel Pope, Camden Council chief planning officer, said: ‘Prior to the commencement of any works on site, details demonstrating how trees to be retained shall be protected during construction work shall be submitted to and approved by the local planning authority in writing.

‘All trees on the site, or parts of trees growing from adjoining sites, unless shown on the permitted drawings as being removed, shall be retained and protected from damage.’

Designed in 1903 by mathematician and educationist William Garnett, the house was supposedly inspired by Lewis Carroll’s nonsense poem Jabberwocky.

Before purchasing the property, Burton and Bonham Carter lived in adjoining properties in Hampstead before their separation in 2014.

Burton has already covered the house with scaffolding and is now set to get to work straight away.