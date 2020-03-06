Film shows effects of Germany’s first Blitz on Britain, which killed 130 and swung public opinion

Fresh light has been shed on the first wartime attack on British civilians by the Germans after a chance find at a market sale.

Some 130 people died and 500 more were injured in a 40-minute dawn raid on Hartlepool on December 16, 1914, that saw heavy cruisers Blucher, Seydlitz and Moltke fire 1,150 shells upon the north-east.

Never-before-seen footage of the blitz has now emerged and been saved for future generations after being discovered purely by accident.

Mark Simmons, museums curator at the local borough council, has been actively researching the bombardment since 2011 and looking for new information for use in historic displays.

He was then shocked to find the unseen footage himself in a box full of broken cameras and lenses which he bought for £20 at a flea market in Tynemouth – having only purchased the haul in the first place thinking they might be useful for his personal art and sculpture projects.

The five-minute newsreel film also includes footage of the German attacks on Scarborough and Whitby, which occurred on the same day.

Mr Simmons said: ‘On getting home, I just took out a few useful pieces and put the rest in storage. It was only later that I got around to sorting through the entire contents.

‘In the bottom of the box, wrapped in sheets of old grease-proof paper, was an old film reel and the title card on the first frames – The Attack on the Hartlepools – was just visible.

‘The film is mostly a previously unseen version of the newsreel footage of the bombardment originally made by the Gaumont Company.

‘It is the best quality of any of the bombardment damage films but, crucially, contains a number of sections that have never been seen before, namely footage of Cleveland Street and the damage to houses at Carlton Terrace including a close up of local women and children.’

Excited by his discovery, he donated the reel of film to the North East Film Archive (NEFA) which, along with its sister archive in Yorkshire, is a registered charity that works to connect people and communities to their local and regional film heritage.

Working with the British Film Institute (BFI) – and thanks to support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund – the archive arranged for the fragile Edwardian nitrate film to be digitised before being properly preserved and stored.

Archive Manager Graham Relton said: ‘The World War One Hartlepool film is special, from its chance survival and discovery to its unique historical significance.

‘We are delighted to have been able to ensure that the film is preserved for future generations and, importantly, make it accessible to audiences now.’