Filmmakers Told to Pretend it’s the 1940s and Avoid Sex Scenes

Sitting through 90-minutes of arthouse dirge in the hope of getting to see the odd bit of nudity may be about to become an even more futile and outdated hobby, as guidance for post-pandemic filmmakers suggests avoiding sex scenes altogether because of numerous covid-19 production headaches.

This advice comes from trade body Directors UK, which represents the interests of both film and TV creators. The group maintains a very serious piece of documentation called Directing nudity and simulated sex, which has been updated with an additional document that covers best practice now we’re scared of even breathing near someone, let alone pretending to kiss them while desperately trying not to get an erection.

The guidelines within Intimacy in the Time of COVID-19 suggest all manner of alternatives to getting someone to touch a naked Tom Brady on the chest for our vicarious entertainment, asking directors to find “…new ways to convey sexual desire or intimacy without resorting to conventional tropes,” perhaps using dirty talk instead of actual faux shagging, as the documentation suggests: “Instead of depicting the intimate scene, have characters say what they will do to each other.”

“Perhaps characters could have a video call or respond to simulated phone sex or sexting” is another top no-contact tip for the sterile film world of the future, as if we’re not already about to be deluged by films and TV built entirely around the concept of remote working tools. There must be literally thousands in production for Netflix right now, in which Sandra Bullock or more affordable versions thereof accidentally crash Zoom meetings and set in chain an unlikely sequence of events etc.

The less amusing more mundane reality of it all is that any physical interaction between cast members involves a risk assessment of said interaction from now on, so it may well be best if films and TV being made now and beyond simply avoid the dirty romance business altogether by telling the writers to cut it out from the start. A gratuitous solo shower scene like it’s still the 1980s may be as good as on-screen action gets from now on. [Guardian]

Image credit: Unsplash