FINA Diving World Cup arises positiveness ahead of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, May 7 (Xinhua) — The six-day FINA Diving World Cup successfully concluded at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on Thursday, with 224 athletes from 46 nations attending under strict COVID-19 countermeasures.

According to the FINA (Federation Internationale de Natation) statement, participants have provided very positive feedback on the event. The guiding principles of “safeguarding everyone’s health” and the “feeling of being safe” have been well-delivered throughout the competition.

A team official tested positive upon arrival at the entry in Japan on April 29, which turned out to be the only positive case among all 438 participants during the competition.

“We need to adapt; everyone needs to cope with these conditions,” Canadian Olympic medalist Jennifer Abel commented. “The main goal for everyone is to be and feel safe, and we are very safe here. We cannot ask for better conditions with this COVID situation.”

Serving as the competition venue for swimming, diving and artistic swimming events during the Olympics from July 23 to August 8, the Aquatics Center in Tokyo “was praised by all the athletes competing this week in Tokyo,” the statement read.

Yona Knight-Wisdom, the first Jamaican athlete to participate in an Olympic diving competition, was “extremely happy to be able to compete again and to see so many friends.”

“I had a tough year, like everyone else, but always with the hope to return to the pool as soon as it was possible. In the end, we’ve made it, and I feel I have all the conditions to compete here in good shape,” said the Leeds-based Knight-Wisdom.

Only two Chinese divers participated in the FINA Diving World Cup but finished strong with two golds and one bronze. The pair Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen won the first gold medal in the women’s 3m springboard synchro event on the first day, with Chen and Chang bagging gold and bronze in the women’s 3m springboard final, respectively. Enditem