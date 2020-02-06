Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter shows new DLC coming to Shadowbringers in February

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.2, known as ‘Echoes of a Fallen Star’ has finally been shown by the team at Square Enix, earlier today.

Patch 5.2 will launch on 18th February and was revealed alongside a new trailer shown off during the games latest Letter from the Producer LIVE stream.

The trailer for Patch 5.2, which is titled Echoes of a Fallen Star, also provides a glimpse at many of the new adventures and challenges that await players in this major update for the MMO’s critically-acclaimed third expansion, Shadowbringers.

In addition to the trailer, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida unveiled new details of content players will experience in Patch 5.2.

● New Main Scenario Quests – The much-lauded narrative of Shadowbringers continues, as the Warrior of Darkness and the Scions of the Seventh Dawn await such time as the Crystal Exarch might return them home.

● New Raid: Eden’s Verse – The second chapter in the Eden raid series will feature challenging new battles in both normal and savage difficulties, and also introduce the character of Gaia, created by famed FINAL FANTASY developer Tetsuya Nomura.

● New Dungeon: Anamnesis Anyder – Tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters using the Trust system.

● New Trial: Cinder Drift – Players can challenge the Ruby Weapon in both normal and extreme difficulties.

● New Beast Tribe Quests – The Qitari will provide new quests geared towards Disciples of the Land classes.

● New Chronicles of a New Era Quest “The Sorrow of Werlyt” – Discover the lore behind the brand new Weapon series.

● Ocean Fishing – This Fisher-exclusive content will allow players to board a ship at specified times to enjoy fishing on the high seas, receiving experience and scrips based off the fish caught. Meeting certain conditions while aboard will grant all passengers the chance of a big haul!

● Ishgardian Restoration Update (Patch 5.21) – The next update in this content for Disciples of the Hand and Land will feature gatherer-specific content in the Diadem, high-level crafting challenges, a new ranking system, and more.

● New “Resistance Weapon” Equipment Enhancement Quest Series (Patch 5.25) – This new quest series will feature regular updates from Patch 5.2 onward, allowing players to obtain powerful equipment as they learn more about the Hrothgar homeland, the Bozja Citadel. For years, Bozja─homeland of the Hrothgar─has remained at the mercy of Garlean rulers. But the Empire has fallen into disarray, and the people of Doma and Ala Mhigo have risen up to challenge their authority. The Bozjans, while heartened at this news, yet lack the means to join the rebellion. To that end, they seek a standard under which their people may gather. A weapon of legend…

● Job Adjustments, Adjustments to PvP Actions, New Game+ Updates, Numerous Crafter and Gatherer Updates, and More

Alongside details on the upcoming game update, the host cities and dates for the global series of FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festivals 2020-2021 were also revealed as part of the live stream.

Set to take place in North America, Japan and Europe respectively, details on the events is as follows:

Information regarding ticket availability will be released at a later date, for more information about the Fan Festivals, please visit the website: https://fanfest.finalfantasyxiv.com