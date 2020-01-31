Final seconds of Kobe Bryant helicopter ride are captured on Nest home security system

A home surveillance camera captured audio footage of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter coming down in California, it has emerged.

Local resident Ronna Leavitt has provided the 43-second clip to investigators after her Nest security system captured the tragic helicopter ride’s last moments.

The Sikorsky S-76B aircraft can be heard whirring above the housing complex in Calabasas before it crashes with a thud and the recording falls silent.

The recording has a time stamp of 9.45am on Sunday – matching flight data which shows the helicopter crashing at that time amid thick fog.

Leavitt told ABC7 that the helicopter had flown above her housing complex and performed a U-turn before it slammed into a, killing the NBA legend and eight others including his daughter Gianna.

Another surveillance camera on Las Virgenes Road near the crash site recorded the helicopter flying overhead and owner Christopher Ng has also offered his footage to investigators.

Crash investigators say that Bryant’s helicopter did not have a terrain warning system which could have told the pilot he was plummeting towards the hillside.

The Sikorsky S-76 was just 20 to 30 feet below the top of the hillside when it crashed with ‘higher hills surrounding it’. It was also not equipped with a flight data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder.

Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board said the terrain safety feature was recommended for choppers with six or more passengers, but not required by the FAA.

Homendy accused the FAA of ‘failing to act’, while the administration says the terrain alarm system is compulsory on helicopter air ambulance operations, the LA Times reports.

Drone footage released by investigators yesterday shows the extent of the wreckage at the crash site, with debris strewn across the hillside before it was airlifted off the mountainside and carried away on the back of a truck.

Federal investigators yesterday finished their inspection of the crash site, handing it over to local authorities.

‘We are done on the site,’ said Homendy, the NTSB official.

Crash investigators flew drones over the hillside and combed through the twisted wreckage of the helicopter, which was scattered over a wide area of 600 feet.

Officials also used drones to replicate the helicopter’s final flight path, Homendy said.

The coroner’s office said yesterday that all nine bodies have been retrieved from the site and ‘transported to the department’s forensic science center’ for examination.

Bryant’s body was officially identified using fingerprints after his remains were retrieved from the crash site, the medical examiner’s office said.

The bodies of pilot Ara Zobayan, baseball coach John Altobelli and fellow victim Sarah Chester have also been identified.

The remaining five – including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna – have not yet been officially identified.

Experts believe that Zobayan likely became disoriented while trying to avoid heavy fog before going into a fatal dive.

Zobayan, 50, was a chief pilot for the aircraft’s owner, Island Express Helicopters. The company said the pilot had more than 10 years of experience.

He also was a flight instructor who had more than 8,000 hours of flight time and had flown Bryant and other celebrities several times before. Zobayan was instrument-rated, which means he was qualified to fly in fog.

But even experienced pilots may have only seconds to act when they are blinded by weather, an expert said.

Randy Waldman, a helicopter flight instructor who lives in Los Angeles, said the radar tracking data he’s seen leads him to believe the pilot got confused in the fog and went into a fatal dive.

The aircraft’s speed ‘means he was completely out of control and in a dive,’ Waldman said.

‘Once you get disoriented your body senses completely tell you the wrong thing. You have no idea which way is up or down,’ he said.

‘If you’re flying visually, if you get caught in a situation where you can’t see out the windshield, the life expectancy of the pilot and the aircraft is maybe 10, 15 seconds,’ Waldman said.

NTSB investigator Bill English said: ‘The main impact was about 20 to 30 feet from that small hill, but there were other higher hills surrounding it…it’s in a canyon with small hills within it.’

The cause of the crash could take up to 18 months to determine but a preliminary crash report is expected within 10 days.

Homendy, the NTSB official, said yesterday: ‘So we know that this was a high energy impact crash, and the helicopter was in a descending left bank.’

Some experts raised questions of whether the helicopter should have even been flying.

Bryant’s helicopter left Santa Ana in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, shortly after 9am on Sunday, a time when conditions were not suitable for flying, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

There was an overcast at 1,300 feet and visibility of about five miles. The pilot was initially flying under VFR, meaning that he was relying on his ability to see the terrain below him.

The weather was so foggy that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff’s department had grounded their own choppers.

‘He could have turned around and gone back to a safer place with better visibility,’ said Waldman, the flight instructor.

However, ‘a lot of times somebody who’s doing it for a living is pressured to get their client to where they have to go,’ Waldman said.

‘They take chances that maybe they shouldn’t take.’

It was revealed on Monday that Zobayan was given a special clearance to fly under worse than normal weather conditions.

In audio captured by LiveATC.net Zobayan is heard requesting to fly under special visual flight rules (SVFR).

Under an SVFR clearance, pilots are allowed to fly in weather conditions worse than those allowed for visual flight rules (VFR). Special VFR clearances are only issued when cloud ceilings are below 1,000 feet above ground level.

Zobayan was told to follow a freeway and stay at or below 2,500 feet, according to radio traffic.

‘Maintain special VFR at or below 2,500,’ the pilot is heard confirming to the controller at Burbank Airport.

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) official noted a pilot ‘does not get a general, or blanket, clearance from the FAA to fly in these conditions. A pilot is responsible for determining whether it is safe to fly in current and expected conditions’.

NEW: Just obtained a second Nest video which also captured audio of the helicopter’s final moments, including the faint thud of the impact. This was recorded about 500 yards away from the crash in #Calabasas. It’s been provided to NTSB. #KobeBryant

Credit: Christopher [email protected] pic.twitter.com/5rsLekqiw6

Due to the poor visibility, the pilot could have contacted air traffic controllers and requested to switch to instrument flight rules (IFR), which would have allowed him to navigate through the clouds.

However, when pilots fly under IFR, it can take up a lot of time, especially in Southern California, which has an extremely busy airspace.

Pilots flying under IFR will have to begin 20 miles or more away from the runway and are required to use special instructions in the form of diagrams called approach plates in order to land.

Paul Cline, an assistant professor of aviation at the City University of New York, told New York Magazine that flying under IFR could mean you could be in a holding pattern for ‘an hour’.

‘You’re just one of many waiting in line, and it doesn’t matter if you’re Kobe Bryant,’ Cline added.

‘A ton of rules come into play, and people don’t always want to fly that way [under IFR]. It takes away their ability to do whatever they want to do,’ Cline said. ‘The trade-off is you get to live.’

The helicopter had already circled for about 15 minutes near Glendale while air traffic controllers held up the aircraft, before clearing it to proceed north.

The aircraft continued under special VFR and around 9.40am it turned west to follow US Route 101, the Ventura Highway.

A short time later, the helicopter turned again, toward the southeast, and climbed to more than 2,000 feet, in what appeared to be an attempt to put some space between the helicopter and the high terrain.

In air traffic control audio, the pilot is told by a controller that ‘you’re still too low level’ to be tracked by radar.

This did not appear to be a sign of distress, because the helicopter was actually ascending at the time and the controller was referring to the technical difficulty with reading data rather than warning of an imminent crash.

About four minutes later, ‘the pilot advised they were climbing to avoid a cloud layer,’ Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Monday.

It was his last message to air traffic controllers. ‘When ATC asked what the pilot planned to do, there was no reply,’ Homendy said.

‘Radar data indicates the helicopter climbed to 2,300 feet and then began a left descending turn.’

Two minutes later, someone on the ground called 911 to report the crash. The helicopter had slammed into a hillside and burst into flames.

Details of what followed are still under investigation but there are indications that the helicopter plunged some 1,000 feet.

It was flying at about 184mph and descending at a rate of more than 4,000 feet per minute when it struck the ground, according to data from Flightradar24.

Justin Green, an aviation attorney in New York who flew helicopters in the Marine Corps, said pilots can become disoriented in low visibility, losing track of which direction is up.

Green said a pilot flying an S-76 would be instrument-rated, meaning that person could fly the helicopter without relying on visual cues from outside.

The helicopter’s rapid climb and fast descent suggest the pilot was disoriented, said Jerry Kidrick, a retired Army colonel who flew helicopters in Iraq and now teaches at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona.

Disoriented pilots must instantly switch from visual cues to flying the aircraft using only the machine´s instruments, he said.

‘It’s one of the most dangerous conditions you can be in,’ Kidrick said. ‘Oftentimes, your body is telling you something different than what the instruments are telling you.’

The chartered Sikorsky S-76B was a luxury twin-engine aircraft often used by Bryant in traffic-jumping hops around the LA area’s notoriously congested sprawl.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the other passengers were heading to Bryant´s Mamba Sports Academy, a youth sports center in Thousand Oaks.

The NBA legend was to coach a basketball tournament there in which his daughter was supposed to play.

Also killed were John Altobelli, 56, longtime head coach of Southern California’s Orange Coast College baseball team; his wife, Keri; and daughter, Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter; and Christina Mauser, a girls’ basketball coach at a Southern California elementary school.

Another young player, Payton Chester, was also killed in the crash along with her mother Sarah Chester.

Bryant’s death was mourned around the world in an outpouring of shocked grief.