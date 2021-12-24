Final students released from the hospital months after a bus crash in central Pennsylvania: church

Final students are released from the hospital months after a bus crash in central Pennsylvania: church

According to church leaders, the final two injured people were discharged from medical treatment in time for Christmas, months after 30 people were injured when a church retreat bus crashed in Schuylkill County.

The bus, which was carrying 31 Lancaster students and volunteers, was returning from a church retreat in Lake Champion, New York, on Sept.

It was on its way out of Schuylkill County when it crashed on I-81.

According to officials from Lives Changed By Christ church, three buses were returning from the retreat.

The other two were able to return home safely.

The final two students who were still being treated were released this week, allowing them to return home for Christmas, according to Senior Pastor David Ashcraft.

In the aftermath of the crash, Ashcraft thanked the church community for its support.

Church members from northeastern Pennsylvania once housed a family whose child was in a nearby hospital.

Contractors, he said, were also working with church families at no cost to adapt to accessibility needs for some families.

Many of the injured students, according to Ashcraft, still have a long road to recovery, both physically and emotionally.

Adam Wright, the bus driver, was last seen in September, recovering from a broken ankle.

Premiere (hashtag)1 Limousine Service, the bus company, was conducting its own investigation into the crash, separate from the police investigation.

The collision occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the southbound exit ramp from Interstate 81 to Pennsylvania.

Foster Township, Schuylkill County, on Route 25.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the bus driver lost control, veered off the highway onto the right shoulder, and entered the Route 25 exit ramp.

It then crossed Route 25 and hit a center guide rail before hitting an embankment and disappearing 50 yards into the woods.

