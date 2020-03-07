Final to be Kaur’s first game for parents

Indian superstar Harmanpreet Kaur will have her mum watch her play cricket for the first time in Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final against Australia.

One of the world’s best players, Kaur has starred for India in an international career that has included more than 200 internationals since her debut in 2009.

Sunday’s clash at the MCG is expected to threaten the record crowd for a women’s sporting match of just above 90,000.

But there are two members of the crowd Kaur will be interested in more than most on her 31st birthday.

The Indian captain has always performed away from her parents’ eyes, with her mum having never attended a game and her dad having not watched her since her school days.

However, with family in Australia, they travelled to the SCG for Thursday’s washed-out semi-final against England and will finally be able to watch Kaur bat in Sunday’s decider at the MCG.

“They wanted to watch (the semi-final) but unfortunately they didn’t get to,” Kaur said.

“It’s the first time they were going to watch me playing cricket because my dad did when I was in school.

“But my mother never watched me play cricket. And she was there.”

It comes after fans flocked to Kaur’s parents’ house during the last 50-over World Cup to show their support as she powered India to the final.

This year’s Twenty20 tournament has proved equally popular, with the belief India’s performances can help fast track the introduction of a women’s IPL.

Meanwhile, Kaur’s story is not too dissimilar to Sachin Tendulkar’s, whose superstitious mother famously never watched him play until his final Test innings in 2013.

But Kaur has welcomed the chance to finally impress in front of her parents Satinda and Harmander Singh Bhullar.

“It means a lot because from day one I wanted them to watch me playing cricket and today I got this opportunity,” she said.

“They have come here to watch all of us playing, and I hope we get all support from all the parents and try to win this tournament.

“We are hoping that we should get it because everybody’s looking very positive about women’s cricket at this moment.”