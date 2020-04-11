finally a plateau in France?

A plateau, yes, but a “very high plateau”. These are the words of the Director General of Health, Jérôme Salomon, this Friday during his daily review of the coronavirus crisis. He even evokes a “shy thinning out”, but calls for caution.
Indeed, in the figures, the first effects of confinement are beginning to be felt. “An epidemic still very dynamic, always very heterogeneous according to the regions, with many admissions, this is why we must remain completely vigilant and mobilized”, noted number two of the Ministry of Health. But for the second consecutive day, the number of intensive care patients has decreased.
Macron expected Monday
Philippe Montravers, head of the anesthesia-resuscitation department at Bichat hospital in Paris, warns that “this plateau can last for a very long time, if there are risks that are taken, we will have an increase in the number of cases “. “The plateau can last several weeks, there is no certainty on it, and the decrease will depend on the confinement and compliance with the barrier measures”, also indicates for his part Christophe Rapp, infectious at the American hospital in Neuilly- sur-Seine, at BFMTV.
If there is reason to hope, no question of considering a relaxation then. The Easter weekend is going under reinforced confinement and Emmanuel Macron must speak on Monday evening to give information on the follow-up to the management of the health crisis. “This is not the time to lower the guard because confinement remains the means to decrease the epidemic”, however assured the Head of State during a virtual meeting Friday with the social partners.
The continuation of the containment started on March 17 is “essential”, insisted the Director General of Health, Jérôme Salomon. The initial opinion of the Scientific Council, which advises Emmanuel Macron, was for confinement of “at least six weeks”.