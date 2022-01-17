Finally, the man who betrayed Anne Frank to the Nazis in order to save his own family is revealed.

Who told the Nazis where Anne Frank was hiding? It’s one of the saddest and longest-running cold cases of the twentieth century.

According to a new book about the wartime teenage diarist whose family was betrayed to the Gestapo, the 77-year mystery has been solved by a crack team of investigators.

Surprisingly, the perpetrator is not a power-hungry Nazi, but rather, as with the Franks, a Jewish victim of the regime who was simply trying to save his family.

Arnold van den Bergh, a notary or legal clerk, is thought to have given the SS the address of the Franks’ Amsterdam hideaway, Prinsengracht-263, during WWII.

“Arnold van den Bergh was a person put in a devil’s dilemma by circumstances for which he was not to blame, and under pressure, he may have failed to understand fully the consequences of his actions,” said Rosemary Sullivan, author of The Betrayal Of Anne Frank.

“Unlike so many others, he did not reveal information out of malice or for personal gain.”

His goal was the same as Otto Frank’s: to save his family.

“It’s a tragic fact of history that he succeeded while Otto failed.”

In 1942, with their home city of Amsterdam under Nazi rule, Anne, her parents Otto and Edith, and sister Margot, all 13 years old, went into hiding.

For two years, they hid in a hidden room behind Otto’s spice business with family friends the van Pels and dentist Fritz Pfeffer.

Victor Kugler, Johannes Kleiman, Miep Gies, and Bep Voskuijl, Otto’s employees, were the only ones who knew where they were and risked their lives to deliver food to them.

The Franks, van Pels, and Pfeffer were sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland after German police stormed the offices in 1944.

Anne, Margot, and Edith were transferred to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where they died of typhoid in 1945.

Following the war, Otto, the family’s sole survivor, returned to Amsterdam and published Anne’s heartfelt diary of their time in hiding in 1947.

Two failed investigations into who betrayed the Franks occurred in the 1940s and 1960s, but in 2016, a 22-member team led by Vincent Pankoke, a former FBI cold case specialist, launched a new investigation.

The team used a Microsoft AI program to analyze reports from 29 archives in Holland and Allied countries.

Then, while reading a 1963 report on Otto Frank, Vincent came across a copy of an anonymous note sent to Otto in 1945, claiming to know who had handed them in.

“Your hideout in Amsterdam was reported at the time…,” it read.

