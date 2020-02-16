Finance expert reveals the tricks that helped her to slash her grocery bill in HALF

A leading finance expert has revealed how she cut her grocery bill in half – and how you can do the same.

Canna Campbell, from Sydney, believes food planning and shopping is one of the ‘most important’ areas where you can save money.

‘I find that if I don’t plan, our grocery bill eats into the family budget hugely as groceries are so expensive in Australia,’ Canna said in a YouTube video.

Canna shared her tips and tricks for helping you to get on top of your supermarket shop.

The first thing you should do without fail before you even get down to doing your supermarket shop is ‘shop’ your kitchen.

‘The first thing I do when trying to save money is sit down and look at the family diary and who is home for dinner and lunch, and cross-reference it with what is in my pantry,’ Canna said.

The financial expert said she often tries to build meals around what she has in her pantry – whether it’s a pile of pasta or a packet of lentils that could do with being used.

She then makes a list to ensure she doesn’t go off track with her spending.

The next thing Canna does is she heads online, where she does her shop from the peace and quiet of her own home.

‘To me, spending $12 on delivery is well worth the investment because that $12 isn’t just delivery,’ Canna said.

She said that by shopping online, she avoids emotional decisions in the supermarket and also the possibility of her son Rocco throwing something into the trolley.

‘When I do the groceries online, I definitely end up saving the equivalent of $12,’ she said.

‘I also get it delivered to me and don’t have to lug the shopping home in the car.’

While Canna and her family are not vegetarian, she said she always tries to make at least three or four meat-free meals per week.

This is not only good for her health, but keeps the family bill down too – and means she never goes over her set budget for the week.

Another handy tip when you’re cooking is to always ‘cook once and eat twice’.

‘For those nights when we come home and we’re tired, hungry and want something from Uber Eats, we have frozen mini portions of spaghetti bolognese and other meals in the freezer,’ Canna said.

‘By having these on hand, I don’t have to defrost a whole big batch. One portion is perfect for one and a half people – so something for me and Rocco.’

The financial expert also said she freezes mini portions of dessert too, like apple pie.

Cling wrap is not only bad for the environment, but it often doesn’t keep your food all that fresh either.

‘I bought these stretchy reusable covers to put over the top of plates and on vegetables and they really help to keep things fresher for longer, Canna said.

She also swears by her Soda Stream machine for making budget sparkling water.

Planning is key to cutting down your grocery bill.

Canna estimates that by planning ahead and bringing lunch to work three times a week during February, she’ll save $240.

‘I also make coffee at home every day, saving me $116 a month,’ Canna said.

Because she knows she often gets a sweet craving in the afternoon, the financial adviser also said she will home bake or make something to bring into the office with her.

It might not look pretty, but eating up whatever is in your fridge and pantry one night per week can save you valuable dollars in the supermarket.

‘We eat up everything in the fridge the day before I get the online shop delivered,’ Canna said.

She also recommends cooking simply – which can also help you to cut down on your monthly spending.