Finance watchdog slams ‘abhorrent’ article

Australia’s financial crime watchdog has flatly rejected suggestions the agency sat on vital evidence regarding child exploitation.

AUSTRAC chief executive Nicole Rose lashed out at suggestions her agency somehow damaged investigations into child sexual abuse.

“I think that is appalling and abhorrent,” she told a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra on Monday.

A News Corp article alleged AUSTRAC may have held back information about an investigation into a Westpac money laundering scandal linked to child abuse, to enhance its civil court proceedings against the bank.

Ms Rose said any pertinent information uncovered by AUSTRAC was handed over to police within 24 hours.

“There is no delay for law enforcement around this country to get access to all of our information,” she said.

“There can be parallel tracks of work done, where criminality is disrupted at the same time an investigation goes on, and that’s what has happened in this case.”