Financial complaints that take too long to resolve are making customers worse off, according to a member of Parliament.

Currently, 47% of complaints are resolved within six months by the FOS.

Banks may use the Financial Ombudsman’s shocking delays in resolving customer complaints to put pressure on customers to choose “sub-optimal” redress of their errors now or wait months for fair compensation.

During a Treasury Select Committee hearing on Wednesday afternoon, MPs grilled both Baroness Zahida Manzoor CBE, Chair of the Financial Ombudsman Service, and Nausicaa Delfas, interim chief executive and chief ombudsman.

Ms Delfas, who began working for the Ombudsman in May of last year, admitted that the oldest complaints still pending a decision were four years old at the time.

Since her appointment, she claims the service has cut the number of “unallocated” cases, or those that have yet to be opened, in half, from 90,000 in May 2021 to 45,000 today.

Unless mitigating factors beyond the FOS’s control prevent it, she expects this number to drop to “no more than 18,000” by the end of the financial year in April.

However, Rushanara Ali, the Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, said the delays were now having a negative impact, implying that banks were using the backlog to save money at the expense of their customers.

“I know from my own experience,” she told the committee, “where I was told by a bank that taking a simple bank error to the FOS would take two to three months.”

“They already know FOS isn’t capable of responding quickly enough, so they put customers in a position where they have to accept less than ideal redress or wait months.”

In this day and age, it cannot be right, but that is exactly what banks are doing.”

FOS currently resolves 47% of complaints within six months, which Ms Ali describes as “still a very high percentage.”

“In practice, months of waiting can be extremely stressful for those who find themselves in that situation, especially when it comes to finances,” she added.

FOS chair Baroness Manzoor agreed, calling it “absolutely unacceptable” that “some consumers are having to wait longer than they need to,” and assuring MPs that the organization has an “action plan” in place to address the issue.

Ms Ali also questioned whether the Ombudsman had “enough intimidation” over banks.

