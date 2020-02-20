Financial experts to meet in Uganda over Africa’s public debt management

KAMPALA, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Financial experts, government representatives, and bilateral and multilateral creditors are scheduled to meet here in a three-day conference on Africa’s public debt management.

Gabriel Ajedra Aridru, minister of state for finance in charge of general duties told reporters here on Thursday that the debt conference scheduled for Feb. 26-28 will look at sustainable debt management and strengthened economic growth.

The minister said debt management has become more challenging after changes in the composition of the external public debt over the last decade gave sovereign borrowers more choices.

Ajedra said the shift from concessional loans provided by bilateral and multilateral agencies towards market-based loans provided by private lenders has led to more expensive and riskier debt portfolios in several countries.

“Therefore, the objective of the conference is to empower public debt and financial managers in sub-Saharan Africa identify practical steps to ensure that external borrowing is used to ultimately foster sustainable economic growth,” the minister said.

He said the conference will also devise ways to strengthen Africa’s position in negotiating for favorable terms and conditions of debt.

According to the World Bank, over the period 2010-18, the average public debt increased by half from 40 to 59 percent of Gross Domestic Product, making sub-Saharan Africa the fast-growing debt accumulation continent.

In June 2019, the World Bank Global Economic Prospect showed that unsustainable accumulation of public debt has become gradually troublesome in the past years.