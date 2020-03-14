Finch tells Aussie bats to stand up

Aaron Finch has told Australia’s batsmen they need to build more match-winning totals as they attempt to end their ODI form slump against New Zealand.

The hosts will enter their final three games of the home summer on the back of five straight losses, after defeats on the road to South Africa and India.

Australia went at a run-rate of less than a run a ball in the last four of those games, as they found it tough going on the slower wickets in South Africa.

Another slow wicket is expected at the SCG for games on Friday and Sunday, given the matches are the latest in the summer played at the venue outside of a World Cup since 1983.

But Finch said Australia’s top three of himself, David Warner and Steve Smith had to accept it was on them to pilot the hosts to bigger scores.

“At the end of the day it comes down to the top three,” Finch said.

“As experienced players Dave, myself and Steve haven’t got as many runs as we should have. That’s where the buck stops.

“And probably (we need to take) that next step from 260 or 280 totals to getting match-winning totals on the board.”

Finch is likely to stick with a similar team that played the majority of the series in South Africa for the two games in Sydney.

Mitch Marsh would therefore remain at No.6 and as the legitimate allrounder, with D’Arcy Short and Marnus Labuschagne chipping in overs as extra spinners.

Short showed signs of promise with the best series of his international career to date in the 3-0 loss to the Proteas, while Marsh is preferred ahead of Ashton Agar.

“I’m keen to give them as long as possible,” Finch said.

“If you look at our last 20 games that middle order combination hasn’t been very stable.

“The fact they haven’t played a lot of cricket together in terms of batting partnerships and trying to know each other’s games.

“So you give guys as long as you can while finding that balance of forming partnerships and strong relationships out in the middle.”

Meanwhile New Zealand are toying with the idea of playing two spinners, with Mitchell Santner set to be thrown back into the lion’s den after his horror Test summer in Australia.

The left-arm finger spinner took 1-250 across the first two Tests of the series before being dropped for Sydney, but captain Kane Williamson insisted there’d be no lingering issues.

“Mitch is one of the best white-ball spinners in the world,” Williamson said.

“It’s just about adjusting his game back to white-ball cricket. He is a large part of our team and bowling attack.”