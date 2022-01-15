Find out how much Prince’s estate is worth here.

Find out the value of Prince’s estate here.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The six-year legal battle over Prince’s estate is over, which means the process of distributing the artist’s fortune could start next month.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Internal Revenue Service and the estate’s administrator, Comerica Bank andamp; Trust, have agreed on a valuation of (dollar)156.4 million for Prince’s estate, which the artist’s heirs have also accepted.

Comerica’s previous (dollar)82.3 million appraisal pales in comparison.

The estate was valued at (dollar)163.2 million by the Internal Revenue Service in the year 2020.

Prince did not leave a will when he died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016.

Since then, tens of millions of dollars have been paid to lawyers and consultants to administer his estate and devise a plan for its distribution.

Alfred Jackson and John R Nelson, two of Prince’s six sibling heirs, have since died.

Another couple is in their eighties.

At a hearing Friday in Carver County District Court, L Londell McMillan, an attorney for three of Prince’s siblings, said, “It’s been a long six years.”

The estate will be split almost evenly between a well-funded New York music company — Primary Wave — and the three oldest of the music icon’s six heirs or their families in the end.

The real-estate portion of Prince’s estate was settled last spring by the IRS and Comerica.

However, it took until October to complete the more difficult task of valuing intangible assets such as the rights to Prince’s music.

The IRS agreed to drop a (dollar)6.4 million “accuracy-related penalty” it had imposed on Prince’s estate as part of the deal.

According to the filing, the Minnesota Department of Revenue dropped an accuracy penalty after agreeing on the estate’s valuation.

Prince’s fortune will be taxed to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

Under federal law, just over (dollar)5 million of Prince’s estate will be tax-free, but after that, the tax rate will be 40%.

The first (dollar)3 million is tax-free in Minnesota; after that, much of Prince’s estate will most likely be taxed at a rate of 16 percent.

Comerica filed a lawsuit against the IRS in US Tax Court in mid-2020, alleging that the agency’s calculations of the estate’s value were flawed.

A tax trial has been scheduled for March in St. Louis.



