Find out when Chinese New Year 2022 is, what the tiger animal means, and how to celebrate it in the UK.

In China, celebrations can last up to two weeks, and Chinese and other East Asians from all over the world participate.

The most important festival in China is Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival.

There are twelve Chinese zodiac animals, each of which is associated with different traits and elements, and they rotate every year.

The Year of the Ox, for example, was in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chinese New Year, including the animal that symbolizes the year 2022.

This year’s Chinese New Year falls on February 1st.

The Yuan Xiao Festival takes place on the 15th day of the 16-day celebrations in China, which begin on the New Year’s Eve and end on the 15th day.

This is the time of year when thousands of paper lanterns are released into the sky.

The first week of the festivities, which this year takes place from February 1 to 7, is also a Chinese national holiday.

In Chinese astrology, 2021 is the Year of the Tiger, the second of a 12-year cycle of animals.

In China, the tiger is regarded as the most powerful of all animals.

The Tiger is a sign of strength, exorcism, and bravery in the Chinese zodiac.

For good luck, many Chinese kids wear tiger-themed hats or shoes.

The zodiac sign years are thought to be based on a folktale known as the Great Race.

According to legend, the animals competed to see who could reach the Jade Emperor first, so the years are named after the order in which they completed the race.

The Rat is said to have won by hitching a ride on the back of the Ox and jumping off at the last moment.

As a result, the Ox, who was supposed to win the race, had to settle for second.

Each of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac has both positive and negative characteristics, and people born in the year of each animal may have some of those qualities.

Here they are.

