Find out when the SNOW will fall in your area as an ‘all-time classic’ is predicted for Christmas in the United Kingdom.

As temperatures drop just days before Christmas, Britons are being warned to prepare for an icy -1C freeze.

According to one forecaster, if a specific weather system develops in the coming days, some areas could see up to 10 inches of snow on Christmas Day, starting as early as early morning in many places.

Meanwhile, forecasters have predicted the exact date when the UK will see snow this month, with blizzards and biting winds wreaking havoc in some areas.

According to Brian Gaze of The Weather Outlook, it could be a very white Christmas after all, and it will be an “all-time classic” for snow lovers.

Temperatures as low as -6C are predicted in parts of Scotland, with snowfall expected across the country, including in the south.

For the most part, tomorrow will be a wet and overcast day, with light rain falling across much of the United Kingdom.

Tomorrow morning will be misty in the south, with drizzle and snow in Scotland for many.

Tomorrow afternoon, a band of rain will sweep across England and Wales, with heavy rain possible.

Most of the country will have an overcast night, with the exception of Wales, southern England, and Northern Ireland, where it will be dry and misty.

Drizzle and light rain showers are expected in northern England and Scotland, but snow is expected in Scotland’s higher terrain.

Cars, like humans, require layers of clothing to brave cold temperatures, and they, too, require some preparation to get started.

When cars refuse to start, it’s usually because the engine oil has thickened in the cold, increasing friction and making it more difficult for the starter motor to spin the engine.

Batteries can be harmed by cold, damp weather because vehicle electrical systems have to work harder.

According to the RAC, car batteries account for the majority of their winter calls.

Temperatures will drop to a chilly 1C for most by Tuesday night, with slightly warmer weather in the south.

The temperature is expected to drop below zero in Scotland, with temperatures as low as -1 in Loch Rannoch, and as low as -5C in some areas on Christmas Day.

The Met Office said Sunday’s foggy weather will clear for a cloudy but brighter Monday.

Tuesday’s skies will clear, and after a chilly start, it will be bright and sunny – and “likely the best day of the week.”

However, the weather will become more unpredictable on Wednesday.

