‘Finding Freedom’ Didn’t Enhance Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Status On The World Stage, Journalist Says

The new book “Finding Freedom” didn’t help Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s status as a couple striving to live on their own and away from the royal life, according to a journalist.

Royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was released on Tuesday. The book instantly became a hot topic on Twitter and many reacted after reading the Authors’ Note because it indicated that the Sussexes were involved in making the book. Janet Street-Porter, a writer, journalist and media personality, shared her take on the issue surrounding the book.

“I felt the tone of the book was very gushing,” she said on ITV’s “Loose Women” about Scobie and Durand’s book.

“Harry and Meghan, if they did cooperate with the book, I think it’s a bit of a PR disaster for them. I don’t see it as really enhancing their status as a couple to be taken seriously if they want a new life on the world stage making important announcements.”

Porter added that she has no plan to read the entire book after learning its serialization.

“I don’t want that kind of pack to clog up my brain,” she added.

Meanwhile, many slammed the couple and called them liars on Twitter for denying their involvement in the book.

“It’s pathetic and very laughable these two so called self made biography Authors are still claiming it’s not a ghost written hagiography. It will be filed as such in the Royal books of laughs,” @glee_64 commented.

“And the winners of least believed Royal Family lie of 2020 are… Harry and Meghan. Mind you, Prince Andrew romped it in 2019 with ‘I don’t sweat’ and ‘I was in Pizza Express Woking’… he still has time for a few more 2020 whoppers.,” another added.

“Markle Was the ghost writer, the world is fully aware of her antics but she will not beleive we can see through her antics,” kwilly commented.

Scobie, one of the authors, addressed the matter on Twitter. The author stressed that the mention of the royals in the Authors’ Note simply meant “exchanging a few words” with them during official engagements or tours. He maintained that they never interviewed Prince Harry and Markle for the book.

Prince Harry and Markle also issued a statement about the book before its release. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they did not contribute and were not interviewed for it.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting,” the Sussexes’ spokesperson said in a statement.