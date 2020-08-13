Finding Freedom: Prince Harry admitted taking private jet home from climate change event was a ‘mistake’, book claims

PRINCE Harry admitted taking a private jet home from a climate change event was a ‘mistake’, a bombshell biography has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex was widely criticised for flying on the jet to London from Sicily after giving an impassioned lecture about saving the environment at a Google climate retreat.

Dozens of A-listers reportedly flocked to the event, some choosing to stay on giant polluting superyachts during their time in Sicily.

And Harry, 35, admitted that accepting a lift back to the UK on a fellow guest’s private plane was a “mistake”, new biography Finding Freedom claimed.

His former head of communications Sara Latham had reportedly warned him about a “media storm” taking the private flight.

The authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said: “The earnest prince was the first one to admit when he made a mistake.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 39, faced a backlash last year after it was then revealed they had taken four private planes in just 11 days.

The couple jetted to Nice and Ibiza over barely two weeks in August, creating seven times the normal amount of carbon emissions on the flights.

The duke was forced to defend his decision soon after as he launched Travalyst, a charity that aims to make tourism more environmentally friendly.

At the launch in Amsterdam, he said: “Occasionally, there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe, it’s genuinely as simple as that.”

Last month, it was revealed the carbon footprint of the Sussexes could be 26 times higher than the average Brit.

Prince Harry and Meghan have become increasingly outspoken about issues including eco-tourism, race and equality since quitting the Royal Family.

The stunning insight into the couple’s lives has been released this week in the form of Finding Freedom, an unauthorised biography that followed their journey stepping down from their duties.

Among some of the more explosive claims is that Meghan felt people wanted her to serve her child “on a silver platter” after Archie was born, and that the couple had to let go of their son’s nanny in the middle of her second shift.

Details of their whirlwind romance were also revealed as it was claimed Harry said “I love you” just three months into their relationship – and started to scout for an engagement ring just six months in.

It was further claimed Princess Eugenie was upset when they announced they were expecting at her wedding.

The couple’s spokesperson and the authors of the biography have insisted that they had no involvement in the book.

However, buried in an “author’s note” at the back of the book is this admission: “We have spoken to close friends of Harry and Meghan, royal aides and palace staff (past and present), the charities and organisations they have built long-lasting relationships with and, when appropriate, the couple themselves.”

A spokesperson for the couple has also previously said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom.

“This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

Harry and Meghan have recently bought a house in Santa Barbara after leaving Tyler Perry’s $18million Los Angeles mansion.

A source told Page Six: “This is the first home either of them has ever owned. It has been a very special time for them as a couple and as a family — to have complete privacy for six weeks since they moved in.”