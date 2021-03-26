Finland’s air traffic passengers plunge in 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

HELSINKI, March 24 (Xinhua) — The total number of passengers passing through Finavia’s airports in 2020 was only 6.4 million, a decrease of 75.4 percent from 26 million in 2019, the Finnish leading airport operator said in a press release on Wednesday.

The group oversees 21 airports across Finland. Its revenues in 2020 totaled 150.6 million euros (178.09 U.S. dollars), a decrease of 61.3 percent from a year ago, according to the press release.

In 2020, Finavia registered an operating loss of 129.3 million euros, in comparison with an operating profit of 50.7 million in 2019.

The financial report also showed that at the end of 2020, Finavia’s interest-bearing liabilities amounted to 802 million euros.

“The year 2020 was extraordinary and the impacts on the entire aviation sector were completely unprecedented. Activity at Finavia’s airports slowed significantly. Our business environment changed dramatically,” said Finavia’s CEO Kimmo Maki in the press release.

Maki added that faced with the difficult circumstances, Finavia Group started an extensive 200-million-euro cost-cutting program, including the prioritization and reduction of investments, and reductions in operating expenses.

Due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook for the aviation industry in 2021 is highly uncertain. Previous forecasts showed that air traffic will increase slightly compared to 2020, said the group, predicting that the group’s revenue in 2021 will be at the same level as in 2020. (1 euro = 1.18 U.S. dollars) Enditem