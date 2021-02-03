Finland’s Parliament elects new speaker

HELSINKI, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — As Finland’s Parliament resumed work after the winter recess, Anu Vehvilainen, a centrist Member of Parliament (MP), was elected on Tuesday as speaker.

Vehvilainen held the position already last year for the remainder of the tenure of her predecessor Matti Vanhanen, who became Minister of Finance in mid-term in 2020.

Vehvilainen told a press conference on Tuesday that from now on, MPs addressing the chamber from the podium will be required to wear face masks. The parliament continues to work in a restricted format, where only 74 of the 200 MPs are allowed to participate in sessions in person at any one time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physical and psychological security will also be reviewed following the recent attack in broad daylight on former Prime Minister Juha Sipila in the street just outside the parliament.

Also on the day, Tarja Filatov from the Social Democratic Party and Juho Eerola from the Finns Party were re-elected as first deputy speaker and second deputy speaker of the parliament respectively.

In the national protocol in Finland, the Speaker of Parliament is the second in ranking after the President of the Republic. Speakers are elected for one annual parliamentary year at a time. Enditem