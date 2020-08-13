Finnish health authority recommends use of face mask to protect others

HELSINKI, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) recommended on Thursday citizens to use face masks in confined spaces where a safe social distance is not possible to protect others.

Using a face mask is one way to prevent the spread of infections of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus. It is still of primary importance to continue to keep safe distances of one to two meters whenever possible, wash hands, cough into sleeve or disposable handkerchief, and avoid touching face. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 should avoid social contact and apply for a testing immediately, said THL.

“The risk of the spread of coronavirus is increasing now as everyday life begins and people start moving more. Furthermore, it is now clear that the risk of infection is particularly high in crowds,” said Markku Tervahauta, director general of THL, in a press release, adding that face masks provide one more means to prevent the acceleration of the epidemic.

The recommendation also applies to hospital districts where COVID-19 infections have been detected within the last two weeks, while it does not apply to working communities. The health authority emphasized that face masks are not suitable for children. Masks can be worn as intended starting from the age of 15.

At a press conference held also on Thursday, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that the government backed the recommendation issued by THL for the use of face masks in situations where it is not possible to avoid close contact.

The number of new confirmed cases in Finland has been clearly increasing in recent weeks. Currently, the estimated basic reproduction number is 1.20-1.60, according to THL. The health authority reported that as of Thursday afternoon, Finland has confirmed a total of 7,683 infections with COVID-19, of which the number of new confirmed cases was 41. The death toll was 333, no death reported in the past 24 hours. Enditem