Finnish PM sees welfare state as basis for being world’s happiest country

HELSINKI, March 20 (Xinhua) — For the third time in a row, Finland has been named the happiest country in the world by the United Nations (UN) “World Happiness Report 2020,” which was published on Friday to coincide with the International Day of Happiness.

This year’s report also named Finland’s capital Helsinki as the “happiest city in the world.”

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin commented at a press conference on Friday that the result is based on the fact that “the Finnish welfare state makes a good life possible to everyone.” She said that opportunities for people in Finland are not affected by family background or the wealth of parents.

Referring to the coronavirus crisis, she said that Finland is offering distance learning opportunities for everyone as most school buildings are closed.

The “World Happiness Report” has been released by the UN annually since 2012. Finland has been at the top of the list for the past years, and its ranking has risen steadily. After ranking fifth in 2017, it topped the list in 2018 and 2019, and the country retained its title this year, ranking first ahead of 156 countries and regions.

Factors considered in the happiness index include per capita gross domestic product (GDP), social welfare, national health and life expectancy, degree of freedom, tolerance and corruption. Although the survey is based on a wide variety of data, the most important source has always been the Gallup World Poll, the organizers said in the report’s preface.

All five Nordic countries are included in the top ten in this year’s report, which recognizes their reliable and extensive welfare systems, low corruption rates, and well-functioning democratic systems and state institutions. The high level of social trust among Nordic citizens also plays an important role in enhancing the quality of life there, the report says.