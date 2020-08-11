Finsbury Park mosque murderer Darren Osborne left in agony after being stabbed in jail

MOSQUE murderer Darren Osborne was left in agony after being stabbed in jail.

The terror thug, 49, suffered a forehead wound and splinter in his right eye after the attack with a sharpened paintbrush handle.

A source said: “Osborne was on exercise and walking across the sports pitch when an inmate rushed him. No one knows why.

“There didn’t seem any previous between them. There was blood and Osborne was yelping with pain.”

Officers took him to hospital from Full Sutton jail near York on Saturday morning.

Sources said the suspect was a convicted murder.

The Sun understands the attacker was not a Muslim and there is no suggestion the attack was linked in any way to Osborne’s crime.

Police are probing the incident.

The Prison Service said: “A prisoner was taken to hospital following an incident at HMP Full Sutton but is now back in custody.”

Far-right yob Osborne, of Cardiff, drove a van into a crowd near Finsbury Park Mosque, North London, in 2017, killing a father of six and injuring 12 other people.

He denied murder, claiming someone else was driving.

He was convicted and given life with a minimum 43 years.

A year ago he beat up child rapist Tariq Islam at Wakefield jail.

