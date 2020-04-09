Fire breaks out in major Nigerian government building

ANKARA

A fire broke out in a major government building in Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Wednesday, before the fire service extinguished it, local media reported.

The fire erupted at the Nigerian Federal Government building, dubbed Treasury House, where the office of the Nigerian Accountant General is located.

The fire, according to local reports, started at the third floor of the building, razing it upwards including the Accountant General’s Office as well as other offices.

The Treasury House is located beside the country’s Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command in Abuja’s Garki area, according to local Van Guard newspaper.

“The fire at the Accountant General’s Office has been extinguished,” the Federal Fire Service said on Twitter.

The cause of the incident has yet to be ascertained.