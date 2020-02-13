Fire engulfs auto parts factory in Indian capital

NEW DELHI, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — A major fire broke out Thursday at an auto parts factory in Delhi, the capital city of India, officials said.

The fire took place in Mundka area, the northwest part of Delhi.

So far, there were no reports of anyone being killed or trapped inside the factory.

“A massive blaze was reported from an auto parts factory in Mundka. Police and firefighters were rushed to the spot to contain it,” a police official said.

Reports said over two dozen fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained.

In December last year, a fire inside an old building in the city killed 43 people and injured many others.

Chances of fire in Indian buildings are usually high as people ignore safety standards.