Fire Fight 2020: Daryl Braithwaite is overwhelmed performing Horses

He might be 71-years-old but Daryl Braithwaite still knows how to work a crowd.

The Australian legend delighted fans when he took to the stage at ANZ stadium to belt out his iconic classic Horses at Fire Fight 2020.

The sellout crowd joined in on the chorus which has become Australia’s unofficial national anthem.

At one stage, the former Sherbert front man looked overwhelmed as tens of thousands of people belted his lyrics back at him.

At one point, Daryl stopped performing and took a camera out of his pocket and took several snaps of the crowd.

The singer dressed down on the day in a black T-shirt and jeans.

Daryl was the fifth artist to take to the stage to perform at the event which is raising funds for bushfire relief charities.

The concert is being hosted by comedian Celeste Barber who raised $52million through her campaign on Facebook.

She took a savage swipe at the Australian government early in the afternoon for their inaction during the bushfire crisis.

‘As Aussies, we band together because we have to look after each other because it turns out people at the top don’t,’ she told the crowd who erupted into cheers.

The concert features a stellar lineup of local and international artists, including 5 Seconds of Summer, Olivia Newton-John, Michael Buble, Alice Cooper, Conrad Sewell, Delta Goodrem, Illy, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Jessica Mauboy and Queen with Adam Lambert.