‘Fire Force’ Season 2, Episode 7 Live Stream Details, Spoilers: Operation Chinese Peninsula

The next mission takes Shinra and others to a new continent. In “Fire Force” Season 2, Episode 7, Shinra and his friends set out on a journey to investigate the Evangelist and Adolla Bursts.

This article contains spoilers from episodes 6 and 7

The official preview trailer for “Fire Force” Season 2, Episode 7 named “Road to the Oasis” shows the selected the candidates on their way to the Chinese Peninsula. At the peninsula, they run into mysterious creatures in unknown territory.

In the previous episode, the heroes need to find some lead on Adolla Bursts. Shinra and other Company 8 fighters learn about a joint operation with the other companies. Company 8 will send four of its crewmen and the mission is to get intel regarding the Adolla Bursts and Evangelist.

Ogun Montgomery from Company 4, Takeru Noto from Company 2, Arthur Boyle, Tamaki Kotatsu, Viktor Licht and Shinra from Company 8 and Purt Co Pan from Company 4 are on this overseas mission.

The White-Clad members are gathering the Eight Pillars, who each carry an Adolla Burst. Out of the eight, there are those, like Shinra and his brother, who are known pillars. However, there are others like the Fifth Pillar – Inca, and the heroes need to find them before the White-Clad and Evangelist.

The first half of the previous episode revolves around Inca’s decision to go with Charon and other White-Clad members. It is a major blow for the Fire Force to lose the Fifth Pillar to the villains.

The cast of “Fire Force” Season 2 includes Gakuto Kajiwara as Shinra Kusakabe, Aoi Yuki as Kotatsu Tamaki, Ayaka Asai as Lisa Isaribi, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Assault, Cho Soichiro Hague, Daisuke Sakaguchi as Viktor Richt, Hiroki Yasumoto as Haran, Kenji Nomura as Flail, Kengo Kawanishi as Toru Kishiri, Kentaro Ito as Scoop, Taiten Kusunoki as Leonard Burns, Sho Hayami as Yata, Satoshi Hino as Foein Li, Susumu Chiba as Mirage, Tomoaki Maeno as Konro Sagamiya, Tomokazu Seki as Rekka Hoshimiya, Yutaka Aoyama as Dr Giovanni and Yumi Uchiyama as Arrow.

“Fire Force” Season 2, Episode 7 is scheduled to broadcast Friday, Aug. 14. Fans can watch the episode online via live streaming on AnimeLab, Crunchyroll and Funimation.