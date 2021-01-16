Fire kills 2 in India’s Delhi

NEW DELHI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Two people were killed in a fire that engulfed a scrap warehouse in west Delhi late Thursday night, a local fire department official said.

The fire brought down the roof of the warehouse, thereby trapping the two men inside. Their bodies were retrieved from under the debris during the rescue work.

The fire broke out at around 22:30 local time on Thursday, said the fire department official.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the scrap warehouse had three-four huts erected on the roof. It was constructed on a 100-square-yard plot which collapsed, trapping two men inside and killing them. Enditem