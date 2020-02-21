Fired Chicago police chief Eddie Johnson gets to keep his $190k pension

Former Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson has reportedly been receiving a pension of more than $15,800 a month since he was fired by the mayor for allegedly lying about a night he was found asleep in his city-issued SUV.

Johnson, 59, was awarded the pension by the Policemen’s Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported Thursday, citing records it obtained under Illinois’ Freedom of Information Act.

The pension adds up to nearly $190,000 annually, or 75 percent of his average salary of just over $253,000 per year during his final four years with the Chicago Police Department.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson in December after she said he lied about ‘having a few drinks with dinner’ on October 17, when he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV at 12.30am.

Johnson had blamed his medication for making him drowsy, but subsequent media reports disclosed that the married father-of-three had been drinking for hours and kissing a woman on his security detail.

Johnson, a 31-year veteran of the department, was named superintendent by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel in March 2016 and he was confirmed by the City Council the following month.

He was fired on December 2, just weeks shy of his scheduled retirement on January 1, which he announced in November as the city’s inspector general’s office began investigating the SUV incident

Pensions for Chicago police command staffers are generally calculated by looking at their highest average salary over their peak four-year period with the department. Those with CPD for more than 29 years are entitled to 75 percent of that peak salary.

Had he stayed on as superintendent for a full four years through March 2020, he would also have been eligible for annual payments of just over $5,200, the Tribune reported.

On January 1, 2021, Johnson will be eligible to receive a post-retirement, cost-of-living increase of more than $5,600 for that year.

Johnson was found asleep in a car near a stop sign not far from his home on the night of October 17 after a member of the public called 911.

Responding officers allegedly took steps to keep the incident a secret and protect the superintendent by driving him home without performing a sobriety test.

Johnson later blamed his drowsiness on a mix-up with medication he was taking and said he had had a ‘few’ drinks at dinner.

‘How can I explain it? It’s just your body kind of gives you a warning with the high blood pressure thing that you may pass out, so I pulled over, stopped and I just rested myself until that feeling passed,’ he told reporters.

He said that he normally would have had his driver with him but that he’d given him the night off after a long day of work.

It was later revealed that Johnson had been seen kissing a member of his security detail, Cynthia Donald, 44, hours earlier at Ceres Cafe – a Chicago institution known for its heavy pours.

Donald, who was also married, had been assigned to Johnson’s security detail since 2016 but was transferred after their rendezvous came to light.

Police accused her of tampering with evidence after she allegedly returned a damaged phone as part of a probe into their evening out.

After conducting an investigation into the incident which included reviewing surveillance footage of the night in question, Mayor Lightfoot said it was clear Johnson lied about what had happened.

‘It has become clear that Mr Johnson engaged in a series of ethical lapses that are intolerable,’ Lightfoot said at a press conference on the day of Johnson’s dismissal.

‘Mr Johnson was intentionally dishonest with me and communicated a narrative replete with false statements regarding material aspects of the incident that happened in the early morning hours of October 17.

‘Had I known all the facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there.’

Lightfoot, who took over from Mayor Rahm Emanuel – a solid ally of Johnson’s – added: ‘The old Chicago way must give way to the new reality.

‘There must be no mistake about the message I am sending today.’

The mayor refused to get into the details of the Inspector General’s report on the subject, saying: ‘I will not comment today on specific details.

‘At some point, the report may become public. I do not feel that it’s appropriate for his wife or children to do so at this time.’

Johnson issued a statement the following day, saying: ‘I am of course disappointed that I could not finish my career on January 1, as originally planned. However, I respect yesterday’s decision of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

‘That is how it is and that’s how it should be.’

He went on to describe the night of the incident as a ‘mistake’, without giving specifics, but said: ‘I know in my heart that I have always tried to act in a way that is in the best interests of this great city…. I have no interest in fighting a battle for my reputation.’

The firing capped off a tumultuous year for Johnson, who is being sued by actor Jussie Smollett for alleging that he faked a racist attack on himself on January 29, 2019.

Johnson stood in front of reporters in February to accuse Smollett of staging the attack to get a raise on Empire.

It was an extraordinary step for a police chief, but he said he was furious at the way Smollett had allegedly manipulated his force.

Smollett insists he is innocent and that Johnson waged a campaign of unfair treatment against him.

Lightfoot was not in power at the time, but her predecessor Rahm Emanuel agreed with Johnson in his condemnation of Smollett.