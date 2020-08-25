Fired Chick-Fil-A Employee Says Her Viral TikTok Gave Company Free Publicity

Chick-Fil-A fired an employee recently after she created a viral video about a so-called hack that customers can use to get a discount.

A TikTok user named Ana (username @anasteeezy) revealed to her viewers that rather than get a mango passion tea lemonade, customers could buy a large Arnold Palmer (a lemonade/ice tea blend) with four pumps of mango syrup. The result would be roughly the same price, but the Arnold Palmer was significantly larger.

Lots of people were happy to find a hack to get a discount, and the video went viral. It appears Chick-Fil-A didn’t appreciate the publicity. She posted the first video on July 22 and revealed she was fired on July 27.

Ana made another video explaining that she didn’t think much of the video, assuming it was just a fun TikTok clip. The Bay Area 19-year-old was enjoying a bit of the spotlight, but not everyone was supportive.

“5 seconds later got hella threats from Chick-Fil-A operators and employees trying to get me fired,” she wrote. Shortly after that, her manager told her to return her uniform because she’d been fired.

Ana, who withheld her last name, was told that she “wasn’t putting my best interest in the company and that’s why I was being let go.” The TikTok video wasn’t explicitly said to be the reason behind her firing, but she was let go three days after the clip was posted.

“I personally don’t believe it is fair for employees to be fired over viral videos,” Ana told Business Insider. “I’m sure I gave Chick-fil-A a bunch of free publicity and don’t believe I should have been fired.”

The teenager has continued advertising Chick-Fil-A hacks. She said buying an order of four-count chicken strips and two buns will result in the ingredients for two sandwiches for the price of one. Plus, the children’s toy can be exchanged for ice cream.