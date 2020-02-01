Firefighter colleagues pay poignant funeral tribute to Anthony Knott as fiancee says last goodbye

Firefighter colleagues paid a poignant funeral tribute to Anthony Knott, 33, as his fiancee said her last goodbye after the discovery of his body in the River Ouse three weeks after he went missing on a night out.

The service took place at St Giles the Abbot on Church Road, Orpington, with a procession leaving from the funeral directors, Valentine and Turner.

Fellow London firefighters lined up in a row to pay their respects to the father-of-four as the coffin arrived on an old London Fire Brigade rescue ladder vehicle.

Mr Knott, 33, disappeared on December 20 after going to a pub in Lewes with colleagues.

In an emotional statement his family previously said his story had ‘touched the hearts of thousands of people’ and thanked everyone who had helped in the search.

Mr Knott left The Lamb in Fisher Street at around 7.16pm and was captured on CCTV approximately half an hour later walking nearby.

Large-scale searches were carried out in an effort to find Mr Knott in the weeks that followed, with Sussex Police deploying boats, dogs, drones and helicopters.

But earlier this month police announced that a body believed to be Mr Knott had been recovered after a member of the public called Sussex Police.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Mr Knott’s family said: ‘We are utterly devastated and completely heartbroken.

‘Anthony’s story has reached out and touched the hearts of thousands of people.

‘We would like to thank everyone for your incredible support, shares, posters, volunteers and donations.

‘The people of Lewes, we will be forever grateful for your support & understanding during our searches. These three weeks have been so very hard for us all.

‘We now want to take some time as a family to grieve and as I am sure everyone will understand, to respect our privacy for this time.’

Detective Inspector Mark Rosser said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Anthony at this difficult time.

‘We too are saddened by this update and would ask the public and media to respect the family’s privacy at this time.

‘We would like to thank the public for their tremendous support with our investigation into the disappearance of Anthony, along with our partner agencies and volunteers who assisted with the search.’

Police carried out extensive searches on foot and in the River Ouse for 12 days, but called them off on January 1.

Mr Knott had been on a work night out with 12 fellow London firefighters, and police said there was nothing to suggest he had left the town.